Cowboys Catch An Escaped Cow In Awesome Viral Video

Some cowboys had to wrangle up a loose cow in an awesome viral video.

In a video tweeted by @koconews, some cowboys had to chase down and lasso up an escaped cow that was making a run for it on a road in Oklahoma City.

You can check out the awesome moment below.

COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY 🐄🤠 Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. https://t.co/pgZRNirP9R pic.twitter.com/NgnlgqiEEA — koconews (@koconews) June 6, 2022

While this wasn’t exactly an episode of “Yellowstone,” it was still pretty damn cool to watch some cowboys get to work in order to get the cow under control.

They didn’t even hesitate before lassoing it up and preparing to bring it back.

Also, as someone who grew up in a rural area around farms and animals, an escaped animal isn’t always the easiest thing to deal with.

First, you have to locate it, and then you have to figure out how to get it under control. The bigger the animal, the bigger the tasks. Fortunately, these cowboys had no issue getting the job done.

Props to them for giving the internet one hell of a fun show.