Editorial

Cowboys Catch An Escaped Cow In Awesome Viral Video

Escaped Cow (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/koconews/status/1533819448595038209)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some cowboys had to wrangle up a loose cow in an awesome viral video.

In a video tweeted by @koconews, some cowboys had to chase down and lasso up an escaped cow that was making a run for it on a road in Oklahoma City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the awesome moment below.

While this wasn’t exactly an episode of “Yellowstone,” it was still pretty damn cool to watch some cowboys get to work in order to get the cow under control.

They didn’t even hesitate before lassoing it up and preparing to bring it back.

Also, as someone who grew up in a rural area around farms and animals, an escaped animal isn’t always the easiest thing to deal with.

First, you have to locate it, and then you have to figure out how to get it under control. The bigger the animal, the bigger the tasks. Fortunately, these cowboys had no issue getting the job done.

Props to them for giving the internet one hell of a fun show.