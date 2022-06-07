Democrat Senator Couldn’t Care Less About Gas Prices Because She Drives Electric

Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Tuesday during a congressional hearing that gas prices don’t matter to her because she drives an electric vehicle.

“On the issue of gas prices- after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle- I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was,” Stabenow said.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI): “On the issue of gas prices, I drove my electric vehicle from Michigan to here last weekend and went by every gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was.”

pic.twitter.com/VWSd9BJ3kk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2022

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the International markets,” she continued before praising the Biden Administration for allegedly fixing the “mess” he “inherited.”

The average cost of an electric car is approximately $60,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. The median household income in Michigan is slightly more, coming in at just $59,234, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Stabenow’s comments drew criticism from fellow Congressional member Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds who claimed she was downplaying the gas crisis. (RELATED: Random American At Gas Station Sums Up Biden’s Biggest Problem Live On MSNBC With Stunning Simplicity)

“DEMs continue to laugh at the struggles of working-class Americans who are suffering due to Biden’s Price Hike. Just look at how happy @SenStabenow is when boasting about driving her EV. The national avg gas price in MI is $5.171. I can assure you Michiganders aren’t laughing,” Donalds tweeted.

DEMs continue to laugh at the struggles of working-class Americans who are suffering due to Biden’s Price Hike. Just look at how happy @SenStabenow is when boasting about driving her EV. The national avg gas price in MI is $5.171. I can assure you Michiganders aren’t laughing. https://t.co/LlC45q9wu6 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 7, 2022

The average national gas price rose overnight to a new record, nearing close to $5 per gallon. The American Automobile Association reported the average price of gas nationwide sat at $4.92 while the average price of diesel was $5.68. One year ago the national average was $3.05.