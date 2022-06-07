REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Hooker Landed $20,000 In Covid Relief Just Months After Biden Entered WH

Hunter Biden’s favorite Las Vegas hooker got over $20,000 in federal stimulus right after President Joe Biden took office.

Cheryl Deboves received $20,207 in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) bailout for her sole proprietorship, according to federal records first reported by the Daily Wire.

A prostitute who bought crack for and had orgies with Hunter Biden got a $20,000 federal PPP stimulus for her “female owned sole propietorship” after Joe was elected. It is listed as in the industry of “independent artists, writers, and performers.”https://t.co/gHjXIuebZo — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 7, 2022

She was granted an “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers” loan for her “White female owned business” that “employed at least one person during the applicable loan period,” according to FederalPay.

The federal loan was issued through Capital Plus Financial, LLC, in April 2021, shortly after Biden’s father became president, and was paid off or forgiven just six months later, the records showed.

“This loan’s status is reported by the SBA (Small Business Administration) as ‘Paid in Full,’ which includes both loans repaid and those fully forgiven from repayment under PPP guidelines,” FederalPay reported. “The loan’s status was last updated by the SBA in October, 2021.”

On Deboves’ PPP application, she declared the loan would be used mainly for payroll purposes, with $20,205 being allocated for salary and $1 for Utilities, according to federal records.

One other PPP loan was distributed to a different woman using the same address as Biden’s hooker, records show.

Melissa Underbrink received $5,075 from a “Self-employed Individual” federal loan from Benworth Capital in May 2021. Her loan is listed as “ongoing.”

“The loan has been disbursed by the lender and has not yet been fully repaid or forgiven,” FederalPay stated.

Deboves was one of the Las Vegas prostitutes showcased throughout Biden’s laptop, including in a text exchange where she wrote in August 2018 to Biden that his sexual preferences are too much, according to the Daily Wire. (RELATED: Here’s What We’ve Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop)

“Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there,” Deboves said, the Daily Wire reported. “I understand you like a lot of girls but that’s fine do one at a time at the tops to Which is fine but just hire the second girl for like 1 hour.”

Biden asks Deboves, “WTF babe where are you,” in a later conversation where she admitted to spending Biden’s money on buying heroine, according to the Daily Wire.

“baby I am so sorry listen I’m not trying to take advantage of you but I spent all of the money that you got me on black,” she texted, reported the Daily Wire. “I went to Walmart to get needles babe.”

The art gallery representing Biden’s artwork received almost $600,000 in COVID disaster assistance and PPP loans, reported the New York Post.

The Georges Berges Gallery received a $150,000 SBA disaster assistance loan in 2020 and increased an additional $350,000 in July 2021, the first year his father was president. The SBA granted two PPP loans totaling almost $80,000 in April 2020 and February 2021, the NY Post reported.