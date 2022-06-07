Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Makes Partner At Her Firm

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, became a partner at Brown Rudnick on Tuesday, roughly four years after she joined the law firm.

The world watched as Vasquez tackled explosive testimony during Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, and the international law firm she has worked for since 2018 took notice, according to Deadline. “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,” Brown Rudnick said in a tweet.

Her promotion to partner came not long after she and the rest of Depp’s legal team scored a huge win June 1 in the Depp/Heard trial, Deadline reported. Vasquez quickly became a star during the trial that unfolded over six weeks in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, the outlet reported.

“I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership,” Vasquez said in a press release. (RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Popularity Soars As He Joins TikTok)

“I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence,” she added.

The court has ordered Heard to pay $10.35 million to Depp, but her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, has already indicated that Heard is in no position to afford that and likely plans to appeal to jury’s verdict, according to Variety.