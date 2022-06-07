Johnny Depp’s Popularity Soars As He Joins TikTok

Actor Johnny Depp joined TikTok for the first time and has quickly clinched over 5 million followers as of Tuesday afternoon.

Depp’s popularity has soared since his victory in court against ex-wife Amber Heard, with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor seeing an apparent surge of followers after joining the social media app. He was quick to show his appreciation on his verified account. Depp’s very first post to TikTok read like a thank you note to his millions of fans.

“We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” Depp wrote in part.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

He demonstrated appreciation for all the support he received through the grueling six-week defamation trial, which highlighted a series of explosive allegations by both parties before ultimately ending in Depp’s favor. “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together,” Depp said.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” Depp concluded. (RELATED: Jurors Reportedly Fell Asleep In Court During Johnny Depp’s Trial Against Amber Heard)

The famous actor reveled in his win and gave fans a sampling of some treasured moments by posting a short video clip to his newest social media account. The TikTok, carrying the reggae tune of the Love Joys in the background, revealed snippets of behind-the-scenes footage of Depp, including very recent footage of Depp performing on the live stage with Jeff Beck and of fans showing support for him.

The shows of support bestowed upon Depp by fans are not a new phenomenon. During the trial, crowds of loyal fans lined the streets outside of the courthouse and cheered him on as he entered and exited the building, according to TMZ. Fans booed loudly when Heard appeared, according to Inside Edition.