Jurors Reportedly Fell Asleep In Court During Johnny Depp’s Trial Against Amber Heard

Court stenographer Judy Bellinger alleged Tuesday that jurors in the Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard were falling asleep in the courtroom.

Bellinger spoke about the state of the jurors in the courtroom as they endured six weeks’ worth of deliberations. “The jury was very intent, they were listening very intently, and unfortunately when the jury was chosen we knew there would be some that would not see it all the way through,” Bellinger said in an interview released Tuesday by Law and Crime Network. She then went on to claim that the juror who paid the most attention did not remain to the end of the trial.

“She was paying close attention, the other jurors were dozing off, she never ever dozed off,” Bellinger claimed.

#JudyBellinger, the #Depp v. #Heard freelance court reporter, said in an EXCLUSIVE interview that some jurors were dozing off during the defamation trial. pic.twitter.com/4w87MArswy — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 6, 2022

The one juror “was paying close attention,” but according to Bellinger’s report, the intense amount of information and video footage that was shown in the courtroom proved to be exhausting.

“I thought she would have made a great juror and she did not get to see it to the end, I was like oh man, she was gonna be the best juror,” Bellinger said.

As for the others, Bellinger said there was a lot of information they had to sit through. “There was a lot of video deposition, they would just sit there and of all of a sudden I’d just see their heads drop,” Bellinger said. Jurors who were situated both in the front row and the back row experienced the same struggles, and displayed sleepy moments, according to Bellinger. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says Johnny Depp Beating Amber Heard In Court ‘Was Good For Anyone Who Believes In The Truth’)

Depp came out of the trial victorious after pursuing a defamation lawsuit against Heard to the tune of $50 million. The suit stemmed from Heard’s op-ed in The Washington Post alleging that she was the victim of an abusive relationship, and insinuating that she suffered abuse at Depp’s hands.

Depp’s victory resulted in the court’s decision for Heard to pay $8.35 million, according to Stylecaster.