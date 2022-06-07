Kylie Jenner Broke The Internet By Freeing The Nipple

Kylie Jenner nearly broke the internet Monday after posting an image of herself wearing “The Naked Bikini” by famed designer Jean Paul Gaultier, in conjunction with Lotta Volkova.

Jenner’s cheeky Instagram post included a very close-up photograph of her breasts as well as what seemed to be her nipples. The jaw-dropping photograph that can be seen here, showed a simple, nude-colored bikini top that boasted a generous amount of cleavage and prominently displayed a nipple. However, in spite of how things appeared at first glance, Jenner’s nipples were safely tucked away. The nipple was later determined to be part of the bikini’s design, and was an optical illusion that was purposely created by the Gaultier, according to E! News.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday with a scandalous bikini pic that nearly bared it all. 👙https://t.co/X5xikWhstl — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 7, 2022

Jenner shared two snaps of herself pouring out of her bikini, alongside the caption, “Free the nipple,” and that’s all it took for her to nearly break the internet in mere moments.

The photos are shot from below, giving fans an exaggerated view of Jenner’s cleavage with a clever angle that fully captures the nipple design on the bikini top.

In no time at all, her nipples that were now ‘free’ in this bikini, were making their rounds on social media, quickly acquiring nearly 10 million ‘likes,’ according to Jenner’s own Instagram post. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Heats Things Up In A String Bikini)

You’ll Be Shocked to See Kylie Jenner’s “Free the Nipple” Bikini https://t.co/RkelQ98ER1 — E! News (@enews) June 7, 2022

Among the first people to comment on Jenner’s post were Brandon Jenner, and Victoria Helena, who fully supported the idea of letting nipples be free. Malika also commented by writing “FREE THEM!” in support of the movement.

Other celebrities who have embraced the “Free The Nipple” movement include Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jenner’s own sister, Kim Kardashian, according to US Weekly.

As for Jenner’s free nipples, they continue to generate millions of hits on social media with no signs of slowing down.