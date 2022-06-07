Random American At Gas Station Sums Up Biden’s Biggest Problem Live On MSNBC With Stunning Simplicity

A random American at a Florida gas station perfectly summed up President Joe Biden’s biggest problem while speaking Monday live on MSNBC.

William Hurtabo was topping off his car with gas and talking to an MSNBC reporter, explaining how amid record high gas prices, his family has been forced to “restrategize” their budget.

“I’m sure it hurts other people’s pockets more than others. For mine, we adjusted,” who said while speaking on “Katy Tur Reports.”

WATCH:

Hurtabo said his number one concern is rising gas prices.

“Do you feel like there’s a sense there’s someone to blame out there? If you had to blame anyone, could you?” the reporter asked.

“I don’t like to get political but I would say, you know, it starts from the top, the president,” Hurtabo said.

Tur then asked the reporter to ask Hurtabo whether or not his vote would be influenced in the upcoming midterms given the gas prices.

“Two-prong question. The fact that we are seeing gas prices impact people’s pocketbooks so much right now, would that change how you’re considering voting considering voting for the next election, congressional later this year or presidential a couple years down the road?”

“Definitely,” Hurtabo said. “One administration had cheaper gas and this administration has more expensive gas.”

“And this is a bottom line strictly financial conclusion for you?” the reporter asked.

“It’s a housing market, it’s everything you previously mentioned. Gas is a big part of it but, I mean, right now we’re house hunting and that seems impossible.”

Tur then asked the reporter to ask Hurtabo whether he would consider trading in his car for an electric vehicle. (RELATED: These 10 States Had The Most Expensive Gas Over Memorial Day Weekend)

“When this lease is up, my wife and I thought about going electric. We just have to look at the budget and how expensive going electric is. The technology is very pricey,” Hurtabo said.

The average national gas price rose overnight to a new record, nearing closer to $5 per gallon. The American Automobile Association reported the average price of gas nationwide sat at $4.92 while the average price of diesel was $5.68. One year ago the national average was $3.05.