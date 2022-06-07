New York Magazine Makes Feinstein Look Like Living Dead On Magazine Cover

New York Magazine released an edition Monday featuring Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein looking eerily similar to the living dead.

“Over the course of 52 years in elected office, Dianne Feinstein believed she could use the system for good,” New York Magazine tweeted. “Feinstein believed she could use the system for good. Despite everything, she still does.”

Over the course of 52 years in elected office, Dianne Feinstein believed she could use the system for good. Despite everything, she still does. @rtraister reports https://t.co/nMEYCvRZeM pic.twitter.com/vfcUV643wb — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 6, 2022

The cover features Feinstein behind a black backdrop. Feinstein’s blue eyes appear to be ultra pigmented and look particularly icy and piercing. Meanwhile her dark red blazer juxtaposes creepily against the dark background. (RELATED: REPORT: Dem Colleagues Openly Questioning Dianne Feinstein’s Fitness For Office)

Feinstein’s picture is even more jarring when one clicks on the annexed link, which takes readers to the online site. The website features a young picture of Feinstein who looks happy and bright juxtaposed with Feinstein at present.

In fact, a report from 1969 described Feinstein as a “dark-haired, blue-eyed beauty,” according to New York Magazine.

The New York Magazine article details Feinstein’s rise to the fifth-most-senior senator, calling her “both the definition of the American political Establishment and the personification of the inroads women have made over the past 50 years.”

The piece also portrays Feinstein as a helpless victim of democracy.

“Children are being gunned down by assault weapons Feinstein has fought to ban, while the Senate — a legislative body she reveres — can only stand by idly, ultimately complicit. States around the nation are banning books about racism as Black people are being shot and killed in supermarkets. Having gutted the Voting Rights Act, conservatives are leveraging every form of voter suppression they can, while the Senate cannot pass a bill to protect the franchise,” New York Magazine writes.