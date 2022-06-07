Watch The New Trailer For The ‘Predator’ Origin Film ‘Prey’

“Prey” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the highly-anticipated “Predator” origin story, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a wild time. Fire up below! (RELATED: Watch The First Teaser Trailer For The ‘Predator’ Origin Film ‘Prey’)

As I’ve said before, the “Predator” films are some of the best sci-fi movies ever made. Even the most recent one with Olivia Munn was very entertaining, and we all know the original is among the GOATs in the genre.

That’s just a fact, and anyone who disagrees should be ignored.

Highly-Anticipated Movie Looks Like It Might Be The Best Film Of The Summer https://t.co/aCifGXrV5M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 16, 2022

Now, fans are getting an origin story about the Comanche Nation fighting against the Predator. If that doesn’t have you interested, I don’t know what to tell you.

To me, it sounds like it’s going to be an absolutely awesome experience, and I can’t wait to see what we get once “Prey” hits theaters.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Prey” starting August 5!