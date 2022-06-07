Raytheon Technologies’ Headquarters Moves To Arlington, Virginia

The world’s second largest defense contractor, Raytheon Technologies Corp, announced Tuesday it will be relocating its headquarters from Massachusetts to Arlington, Virginia, in a bid to further support the U.S. government and “commercial aerospace customers.”

The global headquarters will be located in “Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business,” according to the company’s statement.

The company said it “has not accepted or sought any financial incentives from any state or municipality” when deciding to change its headquarters to be closer to the Capitol.

Washington, D.C., is a convenient location as it is a “travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees,” the company added. (RELATED: REPORT: US Investigating Raytheon Over Possible Bribes Paid To Armed Forces Consultant)

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to the move, saying he commends the company’s “leadership.”

Raytheon Technologies owns Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense and “delivers solutions” in “avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics.” (RELATED: Another U.S. Defense Contractor Embraces CRT, Encourages White Employees To Confront Their ‘Privilege’)

Raytheon Technologies already has four business units in Virginia, and has 600 facilities across 44 states and territories. The current 130 corporate staff located in Arlington will not change significantly after the move, a spokesperson said, according to Reuters. It will not impact the location in Massachusetts, Reuters reported.

The company will join other defense contractors already in the vicinity of Washington, D.C., including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.