REPORT: Johnny Depp Spends More Than $62,000 On Dinner After Beating Amber Heard In Court

Johnny Depp reportedly racked up a huge dinner bill following his court win over Amber Heard.

Last week, Depp was awarded more than $10 million after a jury determined that his ex-wife had committed defamation against him.

How did he celebrate? He spent more than $62,000 dining at Varanasi in England over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

After winning one of the biggest court cases in recent memories, it only makes sense to celebrate in a huge way. Plus, given the fact he might have some major checks coming his way courtesy of his ex-wife, you might as well cut loose.

In a sense, an argument could be made that Heard paid for that dinner! Yes, I recognize she hasn’t paid him a dime yet, but you all get my point.

Also, now that his career appears to be saved, I’d be shocked if Depp didn’t land some major roles in the near future. So, you might as well indulge.

When you’re winning in life, you’re winning! Kick back, crack a beer and celebrate (with your ex-wife’s money) and have yourself a great time!

Keep crushing it, Johnny!