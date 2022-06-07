EXCLUSIVE: Elise Stefanik Blasts Liz Cheney For Soliciting Donations From Former Trump Aide Her Committee Subpoenaed

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney “is an embarrassment” after the Republican was caught trying to get campaign cash from a former Trump aide subpoenaed by her January 6 committee.

Megan Small, a former director of campaign operations under President Donald Trump and White House press aide, posted an image on Monday of a Cheney committee mailer that she received. Small, whose maiden name is Powers, was subpoenaed in September 2021 by the House’s January 6 Select Committee.

“Hey @Liz_Cheney, is it standard operating procedure on the Jan. 6 committee to ask subpoenaed witnesses for campaign contributions?” Small wrote, first telling The Federalist she received the mailer on May 21 at her address in Florida.

Hey @Liz_Cheney, is it standard operating procedure on the Jan. 6 committee to ask subpoenaed witnesses for campaign contributions? pic.twitter.com/DTYCjeAb1g — Megan Small (Powers) (@_MeganSmall) June 6, 2022

Reacting to Small’s post, Stefanik said it further underscores how “Liz Cheney is a Far-Left Pelosi puppet,” referring to the House Speaker Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Stefanik notably replaced Cheney as House GOP Conference Chair after the Wyoming congresswoman was voted out last May.

“Now, she has stooped so low as to ask for political donations from one of the patriots her Partisan Sham Committee is after,” Stefanik said. “It is an embarrassment that she would ask for support from the very political opponents she is trying to wrongfully punish.”

“I look forward to helping Harriet Hageman retire her in August,” the congresswoman added, mentioning the Trump-endorsed Republican primary challenger to Cheney.

Small further explained to TheDCNF that she “did not step a single foot on the grounds of the Capitol” on January 6 and has been “harassed and maligned in the press through leaks from the committee.” (RELATED: Democrats Straight Up Admit The J6 Hearings Are Political Theater)

A pro-Trump nonprofit called Women For America First hosted the “Save America Rally” several miles from the Capitol on January 6, according to a report by the Associated Press, which reviewed records indicating Small was an operations manager for the event. Small and three rally organizers filed a lawsuit against Verizon in December 2021 to stop the company from releasing cell phone records that Cheney’s committee sought.

“I received my subpoena via tweet 2 days before my wedding, had to beg the committee to let me go on my honeymoon, and spent the entire day afraid of marshals showing up to serve people,” she told TheDCNF. “And now Liz Cheney sends me a solicitation to give her money while her committee still has the ability, at her discretion, to refer to witnesses, like me, for criminal prosecution.”

On Thursday, the January 6 committee will host its first hearing. The committee says it will “present previously unseen material,” acquire witness testimony, preview more hearings and summarize the “multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” NBC News reported last week.

“The goal of this committee, no matter what they say in the made-for-TV spectacle on Thursday, is to scare conservatives from working in politics,” Small also said. “It won’t work on me. And for the record, I will never donate a cent to Liz Cheney.”

A Cheney spokesman did not respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

