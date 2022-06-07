The Home Of Tito Ortiz Was ‘Ransacked’ During Robbery

Police attended the home of UFC champion Tito Ortiz after a call was placed at 9:54 am Friday reporting that thieves had “ransacked” his house and stolen a safe.

The Huntington Beach Police Department released documents to TMZ Sports which also reported that a person claimed a window on Ortiz’s balcony had also been broken. Multiple officers reportedly attended the residence for a number of hours and combed through the area to properly investigate the scene, and collect all possible evidence, according to TMZ.

It has been confirmed that Ortiz is safe and was not inside his residence at the time of the alleged burglary, according to TMZ. Neighbors have been willing to cooperate with the police investigation, and have agreed to review their surveillance cameras in hopes that they have captured some footage that would be helpful in this investigation, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Prominent Rapper Trouble Killed In Apparent Home Invasion)

It is not yet clear if there was anything else taken from the property aside from the safe and its contents. Ortiz has not yet publicly addressed this situation, according to TMZ.

The MMA star is a native of Huntington Beach and even carried that into his moniker. He fought in the UFC under the name “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” giving an obvious nod to his hometown.

Ortiz had a short stint in politics before deciding it wasn’t a job he was interested in pursuing, according to TMZ.