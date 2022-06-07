Intense Viral Video Shows Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine

Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced on Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russian soldiers in a wooded area were rapidly firing their weapons at targets that couldn't be seen near Severodonetsk.

You can check out the intense footage below.

Once again, we have another absolutely insane video from the carnage unfolding overseas in Ukraine. The fighting on the ground is intense and unrelenting.

For those of you who don’t know, war is absolute hell, and you’re simply kidding yourself.

It’s not a movie or a video game. There’s no restart button when live ammunition is flying all over the place. When you’re dead, you’re dead for good.

War changes people in the worst of ways, and combat is hard to truly understand until you witness it for yourself. The video above of the firefight is a good example of that fact.

It doesn’t take much for things to get very chaotic.

