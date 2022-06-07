‘Alright, I Heard You’: Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At Conservative Guest Saying Americans Care More About Inflation Than Jan 6

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg snapped Tuesday at conservative guest co-host Lindsey Granger for saying Americans care more about current economic issues than the Jan. 6 hearings.

The co-hosts criticized Fox News over their decision not to air the upcoming live hearings on their network Thursday. Granger argued that the network’s viewers had constantly heard about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 from the media and viewed the televised hearings as a political message from Democrats to not vote for Republicans.

“If we think about the actual intention of this, there’s a sentiment that Democrats need to rebrand this midterm message,” Granger said. “So by airing this, you’re gonna remind everybody, ‘Hey, Trump is aligned with other conservatives,’ even though that’s not always true, there are plenty of people that spoke out against this. So now, reminder, don’t vote for these people in the midterms because you want to keep the majority. And I think that is a losing message by looking in the past and not looking in the future.”

Granger then pointed to issues the American people prioritize, including inflation, soaring gas prices and the baby formula shortage, suggesting lawmakers should focus on combating those issues rather than January 6. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Gets In Near Shouting Match With Conservative Guest Over Banning AR-15s)

“There’s things on top of minds for people. There are things like feeding your babies, there are things on top of minds like people wanting to know if a recession is looming,” she continued. “There are things on top of minds like wondering how to pay for your gas.”

“I think Americans are smart enough to be able to have more than one thought in their head,” Goldberg interjected. “Hold on, alright, I heard you. I understand. But I think that we do a disservice to the public when we suggest that they’re not thinking about those things as well. Well, they are. And Americans know here are the things that are going on, but we also want to know that when we go to sleep, we’re not gonna wake up in some new country. And I think people want to know that and they want to see that somebody is doing something.”

Co-host Sara Haines argued that Americans should care about the Jan. 6 hearings in order to sustain the country’s democracy.

“When you raise the thing that people are thinking about their meals, inflation, baby formula, I agree, but then I stop and say ‘But without a democracy this could so easily become what Ukraine is going through, what Russia’s going through right now.’ It could get worse than it is right now if we’re not watching, because we don’t want this to repeat itself.”

Some Democrats admitted in a New York Times article Tuesday that the hearings are political theater by admitting it could benefit their party in the midterms.