Video Shows Man Allegedly Shove 52-Year-Old Woman Onto Subway Tracks

Surveillance video shows a 52-year-old woman was shoved onto the subway tracks Sunday afternoon, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

The woman, who was not identified, appeared to have been pushed onto the tracks by a man wearing a white shirt, camouflage shorts, a backwards hat and red backpack, according to a video posted Tuesday on Twitter by NYPD. The incident took place at the Westchester Ave/Jackson Ave subway station in the Bronx around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, the police indicated in the tweet.

WATCH:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 6/5/22 at approx. 4:40 PM, at the Westchester Ave/Jackson Ave subway station in the Bronx, the suspect pushed a 52-year-old female onto the southbound tracks. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PodSc33vnG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2022

The male, also not identified, allegedly grabbed the woman and pushed her onto the southbound train tracks, where the train was not approaching at the time of the incident, ABC 7 NY reported. Bystanders helped her get back onto the platform, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) spokesperson said, according to the New York Post.

The woman broke her collarbone and sustained cuts as a result of the incident, ABC 7 NY also reported. She was transported to a local hospital but is expected to recover. (RELATED: Elderly Man Hit By New York Subway After Being Pushed From Behind)

The unidentified male believed to be involved in the incident is wanted for assault, with the police asking that anyone with information to contact the NYPD tip line at 800-577-TIPS, according to the NYPD’s tweet.

The incident preceded a Tuesday attack in which authorities said an MTA bus driver was stabbed in the stomach and cut in the eye by a passenger in Brooklyn.

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a safety plan to combat rising crime on the subway system back in February.