Incredible Viral Video Allegedly Shows An Amish Man Ramming His Buggy Into A Police Car

An Amish man allegedly crashed his buggy into a police car in a hilarious video.

In body camera footage shared by Law&Crime Network, an Amish man in Ohio allegedly slammed his buggy into a police car while passed out sleeping, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Post reported that the man was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence, despite only having a BAC of .063%. You can check out the insane video below.

I understand arresting a guy for being asleep when he allegedly rammed a police car with his buggy, but I’d be curious to see how this plays out given that he was under .08% BAC. He wasn’t even legally over the drinking limit for driving a car.

Still, that didn’t stop the cops from slapping the cuffs on him. Clearly, the cops felt like the man had broken the law.

You know what the most impressive part of the video was? One of the officers knew that horse could get home by itself without the man guiding it.

Believe it or not, that’s very true. If a horse is familiar with a route, he doesn’t need a human at all to help it get home, and I’ve seen it on more than once occasion.

Finally, if you’ve never visited an Amish shop, I recommend you check one out. They make some great pies and awesome furniture. It’s a very interesting and fun experience!