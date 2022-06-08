Browns QB Baker Mayfield Won’t Attend Mandatory Minicamp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t be at minicamp.

The team has decided to excuse the former first overall pick from the team's mandatory minicamp as the Browns search for a trade partner, according to Ian Rapoport.

The move was expected, and it’s now official.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield has been excused from mandatory minicamp, the two sides decide. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2022

This move shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it’s a clear indication that no matter what happens with Deshaun Watson, Mayfield probably isn’t in the picture moving forward.

With more and more allegations coming out about Watson, some have speculated the team might keep Mayfield around in the short term.

However, the fact he’s been excused from the team’s mandatory minicamp is as clear of a sign as you can get he’ll be gone as soon as the team can find a trading partner.

His time with the Browns is over. The only question now is how long it will take for a team to take him from the Browns. It could be awhile, but eventually, he’s going to get shipped out of town.

In the short term, he can keep relaxing at home because the Browns don’t want anything to do with him!