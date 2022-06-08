Cooper Kupp Agrees To A Massive Deal To Stay With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a massive contract extension with star wide-receiver Cooper Kupp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Cooper Kupp and the Rams reached agreement today on a three-year extension that ties him to LA for the next five years, at $110 million, and allows him to assume his rightful place amongst the NFL’s highest-paid WRs, per sources. Aaron Donald and Kupp wrapped up 48 hours apart. pic.twitter.com/md9xsHND2p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2022

In it for the long haul. 🐏🏡 🗣@CooperKupp on signing his extension! pic.twitter.com/bDDN4NLN2v — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 9, 2022

This massive payday for Kupp is well-deserved. According to ESPN, the Super Bowl MVP will have $75 million guaranteed to him with the deal coming in at $110 million in total for five years.

Last season Cooper Kupp led the NFL in many statistical categories. He led the league in receptions with 145. He caught the most touchdown passes with 16 (two of those coming in the Super Bowl), and had an incredible 1,947 total yards. He was undoubtedly the best player on the Rams offense all throughout the 2021-2022 season. Kupp had an unforgettable season and it helped propel Los Angeles to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

With their star wide receiver, the Rams will look to become the first team since the New England Patriots of 2003-2005 to win repeat Super Bowl champions.