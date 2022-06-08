Derek Carr Supports The Raiders Potentially Signing Colin Kaepernick

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is okay with the team signing Colin Kaepernick.

The Raiders recently worked out the former 49ers quarterback, and the early word after his workout was that he had shown some flashes to the team’s leaders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, it remains very unclear whether or not the Raiders intend to sign Kaep, but if the team does, Carr will be fine with the decision.

“I don’t want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense — I don’t want someone mad at me for saying, ‘I think it would be great,’ — but I know him and I would get along great. I know we have in the past, and I think we would again. I think for the most part, I think he’d get along great with our guys,” Carr told the media Tuesday when talking about the franchise potentially signing Kaepernick, according to ESPN.

While I have no idea how Kaepernick would mesh in the locker room with the Raiders, I do know fans don’t want anything to do with him.

When Kaepernick’s national anthem protesting was going on, politics hijacked all the attention instead of the play on the field.

Nearly six years removed from that nonsense, it feels like the NFL is in the best position that the league has been in for a very long time.

Why? The answer is very simple. The NFL is, once again, focused on football and not much else. That’s what fans want, and bringing Kaepernick back into the fold would throw a gigantic chaos grenade into the mix.

Don’t do it, Raiders! Don’t do it!