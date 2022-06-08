Draymond Green Rips NBA Players From The 1980s And 1990s For Misrepresenting Their Eras

Draymond Green doesn’t have much patience for NBA players from decades ago.

While addressing the media Tuesday for the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors star sounded off on players from the 1980s and 1990s pretending like every game was a war that current players couldn’t have survived. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Buckle up because his comments below are probably the most interesting basketball news you’ll hear all day.

“Y’all were getting bullied” Draymond has a message for those who glorify the physicality of basketball in the 1980s and ‘90s 😂 pic.twitter.com/BRxU5Z0SS9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 7, 2022

What I’m about to say is probably going to upset a lot of people, but it’s also 100% true. Draymond Green is correct, and you’re lying to yourself if you disagree.

There are so many old school NBA fanboys you pretend like players didn’t survive games in the 1980s. They act like guys were dying out on the court because it was so physical.

If you listen to some of the older folks talk about the NBA 30 to 40 years ago, you’d think people had to count their blessings if half the roster survived the season. It’s just not true or accurate.

Yes, there were some physical players, but for the most part, old NBA players would get mauled in the current era. NBA players have never been bigger or more athletic than they are right now.

If you put Draymond Green in the 1980s, he’d probably be the strongest and most talented player on the court in 90% of the games he played in. Yet, if you listened to the older fans, you’d think he’d be a scrub. It’s just delusional nonsense.

Props to Green for at least having the courage to point out the obvious truth.