‘Be The F*cking President’: Dems Hammer Biden For Blundering From One Crisis To Another

Democrats are reportedly growing frustrated by the White House’s inability to solve the never-ending cycle of problems.

“It’s really simple: ‘Be the fucking president!,” one Democratic strategist said, according to The Hill. “I realize it’s tough and you’re drinking out of a fire hose every single day, but there are things you can do to control the public perception and they haven’t done any of that.” Democrats have noted that the recent baby formula shortage is the latest example of how President Joe Biden failed to get ahead of a story, leading Republicans to grip the narrative, the outlet reported.

Democrats were also apparently annoyed when a federal judge in Florida lifted the airline mask mandate in April, as well as when they were late to learn about the Supreme Court draft opinion memo leak on Roe v. Wade.

Biden’s White House Is In Chaos https://t.co/L23LyitkYR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2022

“It may come down to not understanding what they’re up against — both the media environment and today’s GOP,” another strategic, Christy Setzer said, according to The Hill. “Biden did speak out on guns, on baby formula, on inflation … but the traditional tactics aren’t breaking through, and it doesn’t seem as though they’re taking in that information, re-trenching, and trying new approaches when it’s falling flat.” Setzer argued that the White House has shown its naivete in the last few months in its failures to control the messaging around major national news stories, The Hill reported.

Biden’s polling numbers started to fall last August after his disastrous decision to exit Afghanistan, The Hill reported. Since then, he’s been unable to make significant gains in public favor, and his polling numbers have remained stuck in the low 40s, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Biden Polls Poorly Because Americans Simply Don’t Know How Good He’s Been)

Another strategist reportedly criticized Biden’s handling of the recent shootings in Buffalo and Texas, saying that his response “should have been done sooner.”

“You should be able to see what’s coming down the pike,” a strategist commented, suggesting that Biden’s overall response, or lack thereof, to most of these crises is because he’s unaware that they’re about to happen, according to The Hill.

Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau commented that there are now no “quick fix solutions” to a majority of the issues Biden is facing, The Hill reported. Mollineau argued that Biden should be out there in real America, talking to people, and reengaging with his voters.

“It’ll remind people again why they voted for him in the first place,” Mollineau said, according to the outlet.