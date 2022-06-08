Nick Cannon Claims People Gave Him ‘A Little Vagina’ After His Son Died

Nick Cannon told the host of the “Lip Service” podcast Tuesday that “everybody” thought that giving him a vagina would cure his depression after his son, Zen, died in December 2021.

“I got depressed with the loss of my son,” Cannon told the show hosts. “The thing is, everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’ I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

Cannon reportedly started pursuing celibacy in October 2021 but was only able to maintain his celibacy “for a month and a half strong,” he told the hosts, according to the New York Post. “I was trying to do it… I was dealing with it a lot.” (RELATED: Famous Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Is Actually Daring Instagram To Ban Her With These Photos)

Cannon is currently expecting his eighth child, his first with model Bre Tiesi, the New York Post reported. He also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife singer Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and a daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell, along with two sons Zion and Zillion, 11 months, with Abby De La Rosa, according to the New York Post.

When asked if he was expecting any other children, he neither confirmed nor denied that he is also the father of De La Rosa’s latest little one(s). De La Rosa announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and will be telling her Only Fans followers more on the topic, according to her post.