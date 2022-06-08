REPORT: Parents Seek Protective Order To Keep Actor Ezra Miller Away From Their Daughter

The parents of a 23-year-old girl named Tokata reportedly requested a protective order in an effort to keep Ezra Miller away from their daughter, citing that he is a dangerous influence.

Tokata met Miller, an actor, in 2016 when he visited the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, according to TMZ.

She was just 12 years old at the time and Miller was 23, according to TMZ. As their friendship continued to develop, Tokata’s parents allege Miller freely distributed alcohol, marijuana, and LSD to their daughter, who was still underage at the time. They also allege he has taken control over Tokata.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” her parents said in legal documents obtained by TMZ.

— TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2022

Tokata’s parents allege that Miller also got in the way of her private school education, which led to her dropping out in 2021. She has been traveling with Miller and has been to London, Vermont, Hawaii and Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Miller was arrested in Hawaii during their time together.

According to Tokata’s parents, they visited Miller’s home in Vermont in an effort to bring their daughter home, at which time they allege she was without her driver’s license, car keys, bank card, and other essential items that she would require to independently care for herself, according to TMZ. They also claim their daughter had visible bruising on her body, which they allege were caused by Miller. (RELATED: Ezra Miller Threatens Police With Hate Crime Charges While Handcuffed In Their Backseat)

Tokata’s parents claim Ezra has forced her to go by the name “Gibson,” which is an affectionate nickname she had previously only used with her loved ones. They are concerned Miller has coerced Tokata into declaring herself as “non-binary transgender,” in spite of the fact that she had previously identified as being “non-binary, queer, gay,” reported the outlet.

Tokata’s parents allege Miller is a danger to the welfare of their daughter and their request for an order of protection against Miller will be addressed in a court hearing sometime in July, according to TMZ.