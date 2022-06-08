REPORT: Train Derails In Iran, Killing At Least 22 People

A passenger train partially derailed in Iran early Wednesday, leading to at least 22 fatalities and 87 others injured, The Associated Press reported.

Authorities indicated the number of casualties might continue to rise as some of those injured are in critical condition, according to CNN. There were around 350 passengers onboard the train when it derailed, according to The AP.

Several of the train’s cars derailed near Tabas, a city roughly 340 miles southeast of the capital city of Tehran, according to The AP. The derailment reportedly occurred on the rail linking Tabas to the central city of Yazd. (RELATED: Train Derails In Germany, Police Say At Least Four Dead)

Footage of the disaster showed derailed train cars on their sides, with rescue teams on the scene caring for those injured from the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, yet The AP reported that was due to the train striking an excavator. Authorities indicated the excavator may have been there for a repair project, according to the outlet.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly expressed his condolences about the crash. Authorities issued arrest warrants for six people who may have been involved in the derailment’s cause, The AP reported. Little other information on the matter was available.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has been responding to the derailment since early Wednesday, with more than 50 first responders arriving on scene along with 10 ambulances and three helicopters, according to a tweet posted by IFRC Middle East and North Africa.