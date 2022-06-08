Editorial

Viral Video Shows Ukraine Obliterating A Russian Vehicle

Ukraine Strike (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1534273225122844672)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another interesting video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, the Ukrainians absolutely obliterated a Russian vehicle, and I can promise you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the insane video a watch below.

Is it the craziest video that we’ve seen out of Ukraine? Most definitely not, but it was definitely still pretty crazy. That much is for sure.

Whenever we can get a video of the Russians taking losses in Ukraine, I’ll definitely take it!

The reality of the situation on the ground is that the Russians have taken control of a substantial part of the country that borders Russia, and there’s a good chance Ukraine is never getting that back.

That’s just the reality of the war on the ground, but clearly, the Ukrainians aren’t done fighting yet. They’re still refusing to roll over and surrender.

You have to respect that kind of grit and resolve.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as I have them to share!