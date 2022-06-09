America’s Economy Is On Life Support. Biden’s New Plan Just Might Kill It Off

President Joe Biden’s strategy to curb rising prices and the decline in real wages looks less like an actionable plan and more like giving a drowning man a weight to hold.

It is not an accident that the U.S. economy is on life support. The decline is a result of a strategy from Biden that kills the American way of life from the bottom up and the middle out.

Inflation? What inflation?

This graph shows the destruction of the purchasing power of the U.S. Dollar in the years since my birth.

$1 in 1947 is now worth 7.4 cents $USD pic.twitter.com/F7ymhGeDbg — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) June 5, 2022

Former Trump administration economist Stephen Moore said Americans should expect the rising inflation not to slow down anytime soon.

“Until we get the spending under control in Washington and this debt under control, I think you’re going to see another 18 months or so of very high prices,” Moore told Fox in May

“Look what’s happening to grain prices, wheat prices, fertilizer prices,” he said. “Go to the grocery store … the essentials that people have to buy are rising so quickly,” he said.

“They think the way to save the planet is to make the gas price higher and higher and higher so nobody can drive their cars,” Moore added, according to Fox. “This is orchestrated. This didn’t happen by accident.”

At first, the White House’s messaging on inflation was to simply ignore it and tell Americans that inflation wasn’t happening in the U.S. Then, it admitted that inflation was happening, but only the wealthiest Americans would feel the effects.

Now, as gas prices hit a national average of $5 a gallon and consumers turn to credit cards to pay for it, there is nowhere for Biden’s spins doctors to hide. (RELATED: Inflation Under Biden Reaches Staggering New Heights)

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on gas prices: “This summer is going to be rough” pic.twitter.com/9Ebqh4hbUM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

To tackle the issues head-on, Biden unveiled his latest strategy in an editorial in The Wall Street Journal, in which he finally admits inflation is “elevated,” “energy markets are in turmoil,” and “Americans are anxious.”

Biden said the “right policies” will help bring down inflation while admitting these same policies will “likely see fewer record job-creation numbers” and other signs of a healthy economy.

His three-part plan read as follows:

1. Blame the Federal Reserve for the out-of-control inflation.

Biden spent the least amount of time in his editorial detailing his strategy to curb inflation which he seemingly finds outside his presidential job requirement.

“The Federal Reserve has a primary responsibility to control inflation,” Biden wrote. He added that he wouldn’t seek “to influence [the Federal Reserve’s] decisions” on how to tackle inflation.

“I have appointed highly qualified people from both parties to lead that institution,” Biden said. “I agree with their assessment that fighting inflation is our top economic challenge right now.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Wrong’: Biden’s Treasury Sec Admits She Bungled Inflation Prediction)

2. Blame Putin for gas prices and turn the Federal government into the nation’s largest landlord

“The price at the pump is elevated in large part because Russian oil, gas and refining capacity are off the market,” Biden wrote. “That is why I led the largest release from global oil reserves in history.”

Biden said “a dozen CEOs of America’s largest utility companies” told him that American families could see a $500 reduction in their annual utility bill if Congress passed clean energy tax credit and investments that would lead America away from oil and gas dependence.

His strategy to lower out-of-control housing costs is to turn the Federal government into the nation’s largest landlord, promising to build affordable housing units for Americans to rent.

“My Housing Supply Action Plan will make housing more affordable by building more than a million more units, closing the housing shortfall in the next five years,” Biden said. The plan focuses on building rental housing for low-income families.

“I’ve done what I can on my own to help working families during this challenging time — and will keep acting to lower costs where I can — but now Congress needs to act too,” Biden said.

3. Raise taxes on American businesses

“We need to keep reducing the federal deficit, which will help ease price pressures,” Biden wrote. His strategy to lower U.S. debt involves raising taxes on American businesses already suffering from the two-year-long marathon of shutdowns, labor crises and supply chain issues.

“My plan would reduce the deficit even more by making common-sense reforms to the tax code,” said Biden. “We should level the international taxation playing field so companies no longer have an incentive to shift jobs and profits overseas.”

U.S. Inflation Dec ’20: 1.4% (Trump’s last full month in office)

Feb ’21: 1.7%

Apr ’21: 4.2%

June ’21: 5.4%

Aug ’21: 5.3%

Oct ’21: 6.2%

Dec ’21: 7.0%

Feb ’22 : 7.9% (Putin invades Ukraine)

Apr ’22: 8.3% When @StevenHorsford blames Putin for inflation, he is lying to Nevadans. — Annie Black (@RealAnnieBlack) June 8, 2022

Biden’s plan to help the U.S. economy is another way for him to push his failed progressive policies in hopes he can get the multi-trillion-dollar Build Back Better plan passed and will further destroy any chance at a quick economic recovery for Americans, Moore wrote on June 1 for Fox.

“Savings have plummeted 79 percent and consumer debt is exploding as people turn to credit cards to make it from paycheck to paycheck,” Moore wrote. “If you tax the production of business goods and services you will get less of them — which means higher prices.

“People are demonstrably poorly now compared to January 2021 as their paychecks can’t keep pace with rising prices,” Moore added.

Biden’s economic strategy is risking an economic collapse, Moore said.