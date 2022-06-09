Bernie Sanders Warns Democrats Are In Trouble, Have No Message

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Democrats are in trouble and could lose the House and the Senate come November as they lack a message, according to Politico.

Sanders told Politico on Tuesday that “you can’t really win an election with a bumper sticker that says: ‘Well, we can’t do much, but the other side is worse.'”

“The Republicans stand an excellent change of gaining control of the House and quite possibly the Senate,” Sanders reportedly added, warning Democrats cannot solely rely on GOP opposition to gun control and the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade to carry them through.

“[If Democrats] think that they’re gonna march to victory based on those issues, I think that that is not correct,” Sanders told Politico.

Sanders reportedly said Democrats need to acknowledge that they will not be able to accomplish much of anything with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema bucking party lines. (RELATED: Major Dem Strategist Sends Stark Warning To Party After String Of Losses)

“Say to the American people: ‘Look, we don’t have the votes to do it right now. We have two corporate Democrats who are not going to be with us,'” Sanders said, according to Politico. “The leadership has got to go out and say we don’t have the votes to pass anything significant right now. Sorry. You got 48 votes. And we need more to pass it. That should be the message of this campaign.”

Manchin said he has “never berated Sen. Sanders for his socialist views. It is a shame he refuses to accept the more moderate views I share with my constituents,” according to Politico.

A poll conducted by NBC News recently found that 50% of adult respondents reported having negative feelings about the Democratic Party, with only 31% saying they had positive feelings.

The new NBC News poll measured 9 different political figures and institutions. The most unpopular — in terms of net fav/unfav? The Democratic Party https://t.co/oIDoPoqmyw pic.twitter.com/uGhMBFl0nA — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) May 16, 2022

The results are the highest net-negative rating the party has seen in 30 years of the survey being conducted, NBC News reported.

A different poll conducted by CBS News/YouGov found 51% of respondents branded the Democrats as “weak.” A majority of respondents said the Democratic Party is not “effective” or “in touch” as the 2022 midterms approach.