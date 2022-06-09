Biden Struggles To Tell Jimmy Kimmel He’s Having A Problem Communicating

President Joe Biden struggled to express himself while speaking about the need to communicate clearly Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“So there’s a lot of major things we’ve done, but what we haven’t done is we haven’t been able to communicate it in a way that is ah um…make me say another way,” Biden told Kimmel.

“Well see, that’s kind of perfect, you haven’t been able to communicate,” Kimmel said, apparently referencing Biden’s gaffe.

Biden says there’s a lot of “major things” he’s done, he just hasn’t “been able to communicate it in a way that is, uh, um…” He then starts rambling about reporters getting “clicks on the nightly news” and they cut to commercial. pic.twitter.com/uTiEu495C2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

“Look how the press has changed. Look how the press has changed,” Biden interrupted. (RELATED: Biden Warns Of A ‘Mini Revolution’ If SCOTUS Overturns Roe, Floats Executive Action)

“It has changed. Oh listen, I get it,” Kimmel interjected.

Biden then launched into a monologue about journalism.

“I know you get it, you overstand it. You don’t just understand it, you overstand it. But here’s the deal. One of the things is, it’s very difficult now to have eh uh… even with normal exceptions the really good reporters, they have to get a number of clicks on nightly news. So instead of asking a question… anyway, everything just gets sensationalism in ways that I’m… but I’m convinced that we can get through this. We have to get through it. And one other this is, look,” Biden continued.

“I’m going to take a break, and then we will talk a little bit more,” Kimmel said. “We have some of those commercials. We have some biracial commercials we need to show!”