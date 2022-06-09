Four Colorado Elementary Schools Team Up To Promote Pride Event

Four elementary schools in Colorado teamed up to promote a Pride event that included “drag queen story time,” according to a Facebook post from an elementary school Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

Meadowlark Elementary School’s PTSA encouraged parents, teachers, and students to hand out rainbow flags at the entrance of the town’s Pride Celebration, according to a Facebook post originally reported by the concerned parent group Parents Defending Education. The PTSA said they collaborated with “three other elementary schools” to promote the Pride event.

“Meadowlarks’ DEI Committee has teamed up with 3 other Erie Elementary School’s DEI Groups to sponsor and hand out rainbow flags at the main entrance point,” the post reads. “All are welcomed to join in the celebration.”

The event included a drag queen story hour with third-grade teacher Stuart Sanks who dresses as drag queen Shirley Delta Blow, according to a local Denver publication. Sanks works at a performing arts magnet school and is a self-described “classroom Jedi who masquerades as a Magic Rainbow Unicorn.” (RELATED: K-12 School Hosts ‘Youth Pride Dance’ That Parents Aren’t Permitted To See)

“Shirley Delta Blow, whose real name is Stuart Sanks, told Westworld, “We tend to giggle a lot in my classroom, and there is always glitter, much to the chagrin of some parents. But hey, a drag queen is your child’s teacher. This is what you signed up for.”” — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) June 8, 2022

A spokesman for Boulder Valley School District, Randy Barber, told the Daily Caller that the school played no part in promoting the drag queen story hour or the Pride event. Barber abdicated responsibility to the PTSA, whose board consists of the principal and assistant principals of Meadowlark Elementary School.

“Neither the district nor school were involved whatsoever,” Barber said. “My understanding is that it was shared independently by parents on social media, which is their right under the First Amendment.”

Parents Defending Education Director of Outreach Erika Sanzi told the Daily Caller that she believes the promotion of drag shows has “no place” in schools.

“Drag shows and drag queen story hour have no place in schools,” Sanzi said. “Schools should not be hosting, sponsoring, or promoting events that feature drag queens. It is hard to believe this even needs to be said, but based on the trends we are seeing, it obviously does.”