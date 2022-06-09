Biden’s Education Secretary Calls Arming Teachers ‘One Of The Stupidest Proposals’ Ever

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona criticized proposals to arm teachers to stop school shootings during a Thursday appearance on “The View.”

“Those are some of the stupidest proposals I’ve heard in all my time as an educator,” Cardona said when asked about arming teachers by co-host Sunny Hostin. “So that’s my answer to that. Listen. We need to make sure we’re doing sensible legislation, making sure our schoolhouses are safe as much as possible, but to say that we’re going to arm teachers to protect students, what happens when a teacher goes out on maternity leave?” (RELATED: Kyle Kashuv Makes The Case For Arming Teachers In The Classroom: ‘We Have To Do What Works’)

Cardona’s comments came in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers. President Joe Biden called for a ban on “assault weapons” and “large-capacity magazines” after the shooting.

WATCH:

“What this shows, Sunny, is that some people are clueless when it comes to what’s happening in our schools and it just shows further disrespect to a profession that has bent over backwards these last two years to give children an opportunity for education,” Cardona said.

Earlier in the show, Hostin and fellow co-host Joy Behar blasted the Senate for not considering a ban on AR-15 rifles in response to the shooting during negotiations over gun legislation. The House of Representatives passed a package of gun control legislation Wednesday.

WATCH:

“When they look at the statistics of these AR-15s and when there was a ban, there were fewer, much fewer, murders, and then when they lifted the ban, the numbers went up, and that is not even on the table with these people,” Behar said. “They’re not serious. They are not serious.”

“But the AR-15 is just – it’s such a low bar,” Hostin said. “I don’t understand why that is off the table. That means that they are not really serious about gun safety.”

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

