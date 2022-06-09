Elise Stefanik Unloads On Nancy Pelosi For ‘Illegitimate’ January 6th Hearings

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a televised hearing by the Jan. 6 Select Committee during a Thursday press conference.

“Nancy Pelosi’s sham committee is illegitimate and its sole purpose is to punish Democrats’ political opponents,” Stefanik said about the committee. “It will not prevent another January 6 from happening. It is not about finding out why Nancy Pelosi left the capital so ill-prepared on that day, and it does absolutely nothing to address the numerous crises Americans are suffering from every single day because of Joe Biden [and] Nancy Pelosi’s radical far-left agenda.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Elise Stefanik Blasts Liz Cheney For Soliciting Donations From Former Trump Aide Her Committee Subpoenaed)

Many Republicans boycotted the committee after Pelosi barred Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from serving on the committee. Pelosi appointed Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to serve on the committee.

Stefanik claimed that Democrats were using the hearing to distract the American people from a list of policy failures and issues they were ignoring.

WATCH:

“House Republicans, we will continue to focus on the issues that matter to the American people and how to solve the numerous crises Joe Biden and House Democrats’ agenda has created,” Stefanik said. “Historically high gas prices that have now doubled since Joe Biden took office. Over 70 percent of our nation’s baby formula is out of stock. In my home district, I have a nine-month-old, they are rationing baby formula. This is the United States of America, folks, this is unacceptable and it’s directly because of Joe Biden.”

The committee hearing will be held Thursday night and be aired live by most broadcast and news networks. Democrats told multiple media outlets that their goal is to keep Americans outraged about the Capitol riot during the 2024 election.

Stefanik and Pelosi did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

