FBI Arrests GOP Candidate For Governor On Jan. 6th Related Charges: REPORT

The FBI reportedly arrested Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Kelley was charged with misdemeanors including “committing violence against a person or property on restricted grounds, damaging federal property, disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds without permission,” The New York Times reported, citing a criminal complaint.

He is the first person running for a major election at the state or federal level to be charged in connection with Jan. 6, according to the outlet.

BREAKING: The FBI has arrested Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley at his home and taken him into custody. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) June 9, 2022

The FBI received several tips about Kelley’s presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, including pictures and videos of a man believed to be him wearing “a black coat, aviator sunglasses and backwards black baseball cap,” according to Fox.

The affidavit says Kelley was allegedly seen filming a crowd of protestors “assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol police officers” and waving for the crowd to head inside, according to the outlet. It is unclear if he entered the Capitol. (RELATED: Judge Removes Republican From Ballot In Key Gubernatorial Race)

“Covid-19 was made so that they can use the propaganda to control your minds so that you think, if you watch the media, that Joe Biden won this election. We’re not going to buy it,” he said, according to the affidavit, Fox reported. “We’re going to stand and fight for America, for Donald Trump. We’re not going to let the Democrats steal this election.”