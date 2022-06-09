Geico May Pay $5.2 Million To Woman Who Allegedly Got STD From Car Sex

Geico may have to shell out up to $5.2 million to a woman who allegedly got a sexually transmitted disease from having car sex with her ex-boyfriend, according to a report from the Kansas City Star.

A Missouri woman, who goes by the initials M.O. in court filings, claims she got an STD from having sex with her now ex-boyfriend in his car and is looking to obtain damages from his car insurance company. The Missouri State Court of Appeals could affirm a multimillion-dollar payout against Geico, according to the Kansas City Star.

The woman informed Geico that she planned to seek damages back in February 2021. Geico reportedly entered the legal battle through arbitration after the company alleged the Jackson County Circuit Court made errors, according to the New York Post.

The woman reportedly contracted human papillomavirus or HPV from her boyfriend, who allegedly knew of his condition before they had a sexual encounter in his car.

An arbitrator reportedly concluded that the couple’s car sex “directly caused, or directly contributed to cause” the woman’s contraction of an STD, according to the New York Post.

Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to woman who claims she contracted STD in a car insured by the company https://t.co/Yls64Uo3RV — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) June 9, 2022

Geico asked for the $5.2 million award to be tossed out after it claimed that the judgment violated its due process rights. The motion was denied and then appealed. On June 7, a three-judge panel found that the lower court did not deny Geico’s motions and the company did not have a right to “relitigate those issues,” according to the Post.

The insurance company is still contesting the decision in federal court and argued that the claim is not covered under the policy. (RELATED: State Farm Denies Agents Donated LGBT Books To Classrooms)

The Daily Caller reached out to Geico for comment.