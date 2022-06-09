Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Is Set To Appear In His Upcoming Docuseries

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, is poised to appear in an upcoming documentary series based the events that recently transpired in court.

Vasquez has gained worldwide attention since representing Depp in his high-profile $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, and fans are about to see much more of her, the New York Post reported Thursday. Vasquez grilled Heard and ultimately helped lead Depp to victory in the explosive, widely-publicized trial, which took place in Fairfax County, Virginia. The new docuseries will reportedly capture many of those moments from the trial and put Vasquez in front of the cameras once again.

Vasquez has seen major success since the trial, even recently having been named as a partner in at her law firm, Brown Rudnick.

The docuseries covering the details of the case will feature testimonies and interviews from both sides of the case and will be available on Discovery+, according to the New York Post. (RELATED Jurors Reportedly Fell Asleep In Court During Johnny Depp’s Trial Against Amber Heard)

After multiple weeks of testimony involving allegations leveled against both Depp and Heard, the jury ruled in Depp’s favor. The court ordered Heard to pay millions of dollars to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor; however, it seems she may be unable to do so. Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredhoft, has already revealed Heard will be appealing the ruling and indicated the “Aquaman” actress doesn’t have the financial means to pay him, according to Variety.

Depp has seemingly started to move on from the case, being spotted jamming out on stage with his friends and celebrating his victory with an expensive dinner in England, according to TMZ.