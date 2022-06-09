Kavanaugh’s Would-Be Assassin Struck As Pelosi Sat On Legislation To Beef Up Security For SCOTUS Justices

Legislation that would beef up security for Supreme Court Justices is languishing in the House, despite a would-be assassin showing up with a gun outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act would give SCOTUS justices the same level of personal security that is given to high-ranking officers in the legislative and executive branches, according to the Wall Street Journal. The bill was passed unanimously in early May, but the House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t put the bill to a vote.

26-year-old Nicholas John Roske was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s home at 2 am Wednesday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland after telling a 911 dispatcher that he intended to kill the Supreme Court justice. Police found a knife, a pistol, magazines, ammunition and more on Roske upon arresting him.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling on Pelosi and House Democrats to pass the bill ensuring added security protections for Supreme Court justices. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Calls Out The ‘Hypocritical’ Left For ‘Lecturing’ About Violence While Downplaying Kavanaugh Attack)

“House Democrats have spent weeks blocking, blocking the measure … related to security for Supreme Court justices. The House Democrats have refused to take it up,” McConnell said Wednesday.

“House Democrats must pass this bill and they need to do it today,” McConnell said, “No more fiddling around with this. They need to pass it. They need to stop their multi-week blockade against the Supreme Court security bill and pass it before the sun sets today.”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said the House should remain in session until the bill is passed.

“The arrest of this individual proves these threats to the Justices’ lives are horrifyingly real, and it’s unconscionable for House Democrats to leave their families without police protection for even one more day,” Cornyn said.

Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin said he was “very much” concerned that the bill was in limbo in the House.

Reporter: “I was wondering what the status of the Senate bill to protect Supreme Court Justices.” @SpeakerPelosi: “The justices are protected. […] We had hoped we could do it today, but we certainly will do it the beginning of next week.”https://t.co/ziBOKaozdy pic.twitter.com/u9WjRfFnFT — The Hill (@thehill) June 9, 2022

In a Thursday press conference, Pelosi responded to a question about the bill by saying, “The justices are protected.”

“We had hoped we could do it today, but we certainly will do it at the beginning of next week,” she said of the bill.