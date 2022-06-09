Kylie Jenner And Her Best Friend Tag Team For A Latex-Inspired Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou heated things up by posing in pastel-colored latex outfits and striking suggestive poses to promote their hot new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration set to debut June 13.

Jenner and Karanikolaou got up close and personal for this photo shoot in their twin latex bodysuits and elbow-length latex gloves. The ladies stood back to back with their heads and back-sides touching, putting their perfectly matching makeup and nail art on full display for the camera. Their coordinating paste-colored wigs accentuated the theme for their cosmetics launch and added a fun, cheeky element to the promotional post.

The stunning photo can be seen here.

“Our mini collection includes a gloss duo, a special stassie lipkit, a highlighter in stas’s perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner and BFF Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou showcase curves as they announce Kylie Cosmetics collaboration https://t.co/Cwvq5jmMLd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 8, 2022

Jenner has seen huge success with her cosmetics brand, and this new collection is already generating a whole lot of buzz. Well over 4.5 million fans have liked Jenner’s post, which will surely parlay into some makeup sales for the 24-year old reality TV star and business mogul.

The best friends have apparently been busy working away at this new line of flirty cosmetics for quite some time. “I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen,” Jenner also wrote in the Instagram caption. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Brings The Heat With Her Bikini Birthday)

took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @kylieskin & @kyliecosmetics at @ultabeauty 💗 still such a dream every time i visit. thank you to the entire ulta team always xx pic.twitter.com/qa5JrPyV86 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 8, 2022

“It was so special creating this with my best friend ✨ can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it this next monday 6/13 on kyliecosmetics.com,” Jenner wrote.

Karanikolaou posted the very same photograph and caption to her Instagram account as well, adding to the twinning theme.