Madonna’s Daughter Flaunts What Her Mama Gave Her In A Fashion Campaign

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, is bringing the heat with her new campaign with fashion giant Mugler.

Channeling her inner Madonna and proving the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Leon donned a beige, bondage-style leotard that somewhat resembled the one her mother wore in the 90s and flaunted everything her mama gave her. The 25-year-old model, perched atop a limousine in this hot new video campaign, gave off serious energy while dominating with her bold looks and sultry style.

Leon took fans on a nostalgic ride through the 90s by flashing what appeared to be a nod to her mother’s original retro style. The model began by moving slowly in an almost yoga-style fashion on top of the car before getting low and sprawling on top of the hood in a cat-like position. The music suddenly picked up the pace in a very animalistic beat, and the video flickered in and out with close-up shots of Lourdes striking poses.

She was accompanied by another woman dressed in a similar bodice for much of the campaign. (RELATED: Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In Viral Video)

Leon’s dramatic role in this campaign has definitely garnered attention from fans across the globe and has acquired nearly a quarter million hits.

“@MUGLEROFFICIAL WIT. MY MAIN SQUEEEEeeeeeZE @EARTHEATER THANK YOU GRACIAS MERCI @cadwallader @haleywollens @torso.solutions for letting me be apart of this fab & crazy journey againnnnnn #Pur,” Leon wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOLA (@lourdesleon)

Throughout the video, Leon showed off her dance skills and struck some serious poses, including her grand finale. It involved the model bringing her leg right up to her ear and pointing her toe to the ceiling.

Taking a page straight out of Madonna’s “Blonde Ambition” tour, Leon just proved she has the genes her iconic mother passed on to her, and she’s using them to thrill her fans while promoting Mugler.