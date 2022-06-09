Biden Climate Czar Urges Big Tech To Censor Energy Debate

President Joe Biden’s top adviser on environmental issues called on technology companies to censor debates on environmental issues and energy policy during a Thursday event.

“The tech companies have to stop allowing specific individuals over and over again to spread disinformation,” White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, a former EPA Administrator, said during a virtual event, according to Axios. “We need the tech companies to really jump in.” (RELATED: Fox News Contributor Says Biden’s ‘Full Scale Attack’ On Energy Enabled Putin Invasion)

McCarthy complained about opposition to certain environmental policies, blaming fossil fuel companies for delaying action to address climate change over the years during the event.

Last year, Google announced that Youtube videos with content that “contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change” would be demonitized. Facebook and Twitter also took steps to fight supposed “misinformation” on environmental issues.

“Now it has moved from denial, but the dark money is still there,” McCarthy said during the Axios event. “The fossil fuel companies are still basically trying their best to make sure that people don’t understand the challenge of climate.”

The Biden administration canceled offshore oil and gas leases in May, imposed new regulations on onshore drilling in April and revoked a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021. The administration admitted Tuesday that energy prices will still be at a historic high.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.