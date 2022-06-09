Game 3 Of The NBA Finals Gets Bad TV Ratings

The TV ratings Wednesday night for the Celtics beating the Warriors weren’t great!

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Boston Celtics earning a huge win in game three over the Golden State Warriors averaged 8.2 million viewers in the early data on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final ratings will be higher.

Once again, we see that the numbers for the NBA Finals are comically low for a major sporting event. When it comes to the NFL or the college football national title game, the country shuts down to watch.

When the NBA Finals are going on, nobody really seems to care. Again, the final ratings will be higher, but the early numbers aren’t pretty at all.

I guess this is what happens when you go super woke as a league. Instead of focusing on the action on the court, the NBA decided to focus on a bunch of other nonsense, fans quit watching and we’re now seeing the fallout in realtime.

We all saw it coming. The only people who didn’t, apparently, were the people running the league.

Will game four get better numbers? I somehow doubt it!