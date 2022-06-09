NYT Front Page Omits Attempted Assassination Of Kavanaugh

The New York Times front page Thursday conspicuously ignored the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The New York Times instead shared a footnote and directed readers to page A-20, which contained a brief article on the attempt. The stories that made the front page include a prominent story on Jan 6, another on the landslide recall of left-wing San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, an update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how the word “Woman” is being removed from the debate on abortion, as can be seen in a static copy of the issue shared online.

Here’s the front page of The New York Times. Not one story on the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh. Instead, you have a footnote to see A-20 and a rather brief article. Articles that were longer? A journo goes deep into the Amazon and a deadly Korean ferry accident. pic.twitter.com/Fbsh6I8TJE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 9, 2022

An armed man with at least one handgun, pepper spray, and tools commonly used in burglaries was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s home Wednesday, and told police officers that he intended to kill the justice. The man was reportedly in his mid-20s and hailed from California, The Washington Post reported.

The man was charged with attempted murder after he reportedly told police that his plan was to break into the house, kill the justice, and then commit suicide, according to The New York Times article. (RELATED: Pelosi Gives Bizarre, Borderline Incoherent Response To Roe V. Wade Question, Calls SCOTUS Leak ‘Fake’ Opinion)

A poll recently found that almost half of young male Democrats (those under the age of 50) felt it was okay to assassinate political opponents. In response to the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh, Senate Minority Leader urged House Democrats to pass a bill that would extend around-the-clock security protection to all justices and their families.