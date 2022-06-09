‘Evil’: Suspect Who Savagely Beat, Stomped Woman In Cell Phone Store Arrested By Police

Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the brutal beating of a female mobile phone store employee that was caught on video.

Michael Cook was charged with assault, kidnapping, robbery and criminal trespassing and booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona on Wednesday, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. Cook allegedly punched and kicked Cricket Wireless employee Maria Coronado before taking three phones from the store. (RELATED: ‘Crime Is Increasing’: Police Sgt. Says Gov. Newsom Is Living In ‘Fantasy World’)

Police reports say that Cook admitted to selling two of the phones so he could buy drugs, Fox 10 reported. Cook allegedly made threats prior to the attack to other employees at the store.

This is horrifying. A man robbing a Cricket Wireless store in Phoenix, AZ brutally attacked a female employee. pic.twitter.com/jjkH8PBPnx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 9, 2022

“It just breaks my heart that no matter what I did; I plead with him, I even told him I was pregnant just to see if maybe that he would stop, and he didn’t,” Coronado said, according to Fox 10.

Cook’s mother told Fox 10 her son had schizophrenia and stopped taking his medication.

“He was evil,” Coronado said. “He knew what he was doing. This was premeditated. He came four times the whole day, just seeing if there were customers, if I was alone.”

ARRESTED Thank you everyone for all the tips sent in after we posted a video of this suspect assaulting the employee of a cell phone store. Outstanding arrest made by #PHXPD900NET. https://t.co/6Vb8KQrIoK pic.twitter.com/UVHgXCXzuX — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 7, 2022

The Phoenix Police Department referred The Daily Caller News Foundation to a media advisory released Thursday morning.

