Media, White House Warned About Right-Wing Abortion Extremism -- They've Been Completely Wrong

Partisan actors from the White House to the corporate media warned about right-wing violence following the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court which would overturn Roe v. Wade, but in the month since, there has been a tear of left-wing violence targeting pro-life figures and organizations.

When pro-abortion protesters took to the streets within hours of the leaked SCOTUS opinion becoming public, the Biden administration warned that violence could come from “both sides,” and media outlets like CNN forwarded a narrative that law enforcement was concerned about right-wing extremists. In the meantime, at least a dozen pro-life organizations have been vandalized or attacked, and a man attempted to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It seems like to us it is very one-sided on what we call out as intimidation or as violence. So we want to make sure we’re calling out on both sides on what is happening and what we’re seeing,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last month when asked about a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo which warned about abortion-related violence. Jean-Pierre was asked if the White House was concerned about violence coming from the pro-abortion or anti-abortion side of the debate.

The DHS memo warned that white supremacists may carry out violence in the name of the pro-life cause: “Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to ‘save white children’ and ‘fight white genocide,'” it reportedly said. (RELATED: Democrats Are Training An Army Of New Abortion Providers For The Post-Roe World)

Democrats’ allies in the media parroted the same narrative. CNN spun a narrative that law enforcement in Washington, D.C. was primarily concerned about calls for violence from the right. Left-wing blog The Daily Kos highlighted isolated incidents of right-wing violent reactions to pro-abortion protests. The Anti-Defamation League warned that right-wing extremists viewed the leaked SCOTUS opinion as an “opportunity for violence”.

Nearly all of the violence, or threats of it, since the leaked opinion have come from pro-abortion extremists. Protesters have camped outside of conservative court justices’ houses warning that someone would need to “drop dead.” Wednesday, a California man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after being found by police outside Kavanaugh’s house with a handgun. (RELATED: Protesters Return To Kavanaugh’s Home Night After Murder Attempt)

STOP KISSING THE FASCIST BULLIES’ ASS – THEY STILL WON’T LIKE YOU, @potus @PressSec There was no violence, there were no threats, there was no vandalism. Those things are coming from the Right Wing anti-democracy insurrectionists you’re trying to appease. Fight, or get out. pic.twitter.com/GdQmYDcRPd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 9, 2022

Pro-abortion arsonists have firebombed three pro-life organizations in the past month. A pro-abortion demonstrator rushed the president’s motorcade Wednesday before being neutralized by the Secret Service. All of this has come after former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration “encourages” protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

But, according to Media Matters, it’s silly for conservatives to mock the idea of “right-wing violence” after the Supreme Court draft leak, and they’re “fearmongering” about pro-abortion violence.