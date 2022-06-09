The Billionaires Predicting The Country Is Going To Hell In A Handbasket Under The Democrats

A share of billionaires have predicted the U.S. economy is going to get much worse under the Biden administration, stoking fears that the country is hurtling into a recession.

The richest person on the planet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy, that he wants to cut 10% of salaried employees and “pause all hiring worldwide,” according to emails published Friday by Reuters.

President Joe Biden criticized Musk’s prediction, saying other car companies are increasing their numbers of employees. (RELATED: Biden Throws Shade At Elon Musk Over His Recession Concerns)

“While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden said. “I think Ford is increasing their investment in building new electric vehicles [by] 6,000 new employees, union employees I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler corporation, Stellantis, they are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs for making computer chips. So, lots of luck to his trip to the moon.”

In May, Musk was more direct about his recession prediction, tweeting that the country is approaching a recession and that it’s a “good thing.” (RELATED: New Home Sales Plummet, Sparking Recession Fears)

“Do you still think we’re approaching a recession?” a Twitter user asked Musk.

“Yes, but this is actually a good thing,” he said in response to a question. “It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen. Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound!” he added.

Yes, but this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen. Also, all the Covid stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

“Elon Musk has a uniquely informed insight into the global economy. We believe that a message from him would carry high credibility,” Adam Jonas, a Morgan Stanley analyst, said, according to Reuters.

In June, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, warned Americans to “brace” themselves for the economic “hurricane” headed “down the road” due to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and rising interest rates.

“Right now it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine. Everyone thinks the Fed can handle this,” Dimon said, according to CNN. “That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way.” (RELATED: ‘You Better Brace Yourself’: Billionaire Banker Says Economic ‘Hurricane’ Is Heading Our Way)

“We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy. You better brace yourself,” the billionaire reportedly added, claiming JPMorgan Chase is preparing for “bad outcomes.”

Billionaire and CEO of United Refining Co., John Catsimatidis, predicted in May that the East Coast may have to fuel ration due to potential shortages this summer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see diesel being rationed on the East Coast this summer,” Catsimatidis said during a phone interview, Bloomberg reported. “Right now inventories are low and we may see a shortage in coming months.”

He claimed that there won’t be a shortage of regular gasoline, but prices would soar to record highs.

“Drivers will pay the highest gasoline prices ever paid for Memorial Day,” he added. His prediction rang true, and the national average price of gasoline on Memorial Day reached a record-breaking $4.62 a gallon.

The national average price for gasoline hit $5 Thursday for the first time in American history, according to Gas Buddy.

Multi-millionaire Michael Burry who predicted the 2008 real estate market crash has also made several public comments about a looming recession.

Burry said the country will go into a recession once people have gone through their savings, according to Business Insider.

“Charting Total US Personal Savings/GDP,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to the outlet. “Red line is the all-time low at 1.5%, set in July 2005. At the last 12mos’ rate of depletion of savings, could hit that level between September and December this year. Borrowing time.”

He also reportedly stated that the rising borrowing rate coupled with COVID-19 relief money funneled by the Biden administration and saving less will lead to a recession.

“US Personal Savings fell to 2013 levels, the savings rate to 2008 levels — while revolving credit card debt grew at a record-setting pace back to the pre-COVID peak despite all those $trillions of cash dropped in their laps,” he tweeted, according to the outlet. “Looming: a consumer recession and more earnings trouble.”