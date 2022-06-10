Britney Spears’ Custom Wedding Dress Is A Timeless Beauty

Britney Spears wore a majestic, custom-made Versace wedding dress when she walked down the aisle in a lavish ceremony at her Thousand Oaks, California, residence Thursday.

The stunning silk cady gown was a completely customized creation by the one and only Donatella Versace that boasted a sleek, off-the-shoulder accent and a sultry high slit across the top of one leg, according to People magazine. The dress had a 10-foot long train and perfectly-situated pearl buttons across the back, giving the gown a soft, feminine touch for her walk down the aisle.

Spears’ veil was a dramatic 15 feet with satin accents on the edges. The sophisticated detailing of the veil was the perfect contrast to the very simple, classic styling of the dress itself.

The timeless masterpieces were standalone head-turners, and Spears’ heart-shaped diamond necklace and oval bracelet took the outfit to the next level.

The fashion house was also responsible for outfitting the groom, 28-year-old Sam Asghari, who opted for a classic tuxedo for the ceremony and a navy blue one for the reception. His reception outfit included a black t-shirt that said “Britney & Sam,” Page Six reported. She also curated three stunning reception outfits for Spears, who put them on rotation throughout the evening, turning her wedding reception into her very own personal runway, according to the outlet.

“Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me,” Donatella said in a statement, according to People. “A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Taken Down By Police After Trying To Crash Her Wedding)

Donatella Versace was also an honored guest at the couple’s intimate wedding day celebration.