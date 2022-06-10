Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Was Allegedly Carrying A Knife When He Crashed Her Wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander attempted to crash her wedding at her estate in Thousand Oaks, California, and was allegedly in possession of a knife at the time of the incident.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported that Alexander had made numerous attempts to contact Spears before attempting to force his way into her wedding while armed with a knife, according to TMZ. The sheriff’s office has already filed an order of protection which stated that he had made multiple trespassing attempts and must now stay at least 10 yards away from Spears, her residence, and her new husband, Sam Asghari, according to TMZ.

In spite of efforts to stop him, Alexander made his way inside Spears’ home prior to being taken down by police in a physical altercation, according to TMZ. During this time, Alexander was broadcasting a live recording of his efforts to gain access to Spears.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart issued a statement about the troubling incident. “I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted,” he said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Custom Wedding Dress Is A Timeless Beauty)

“This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is safe and she was a beautiful and happy bride,” Rosengart said.

Alexander has been arrested  for trespassing, vandalism and battery, reported the outlet.