California Middle School Subjected Kids To Performance By Drag Queen Named ‘Nicole Jizz’

A California middle school subjected students to a drag queen performance as part of its Pride month celebration event, according to videos of the performance and an email from the school’s principal.

Aspire Richmond California College Preparatory Academy, a charter middle school, hosted drag queen “Nicole Jizzington” or “Nicole Jizz” to perform for students at the school’s “Pride Town Hall,” principal Tatiana Lim-Breitbart told parents in an email obtained by the Daily Caller. “Jizz” boasted about students “losing it” over the performance, according to a screenshot shared on the popular Libs of TikTok account.

Video footage of the event shows “Jizz” removing his wig and dancing to cheering children.

And… it’s gone! But not before I saved it :). Why isn’t @NickiJizz proud of her drag performance where she “had them kids [middle schoolers] losing it” ? pic.twitter.com/5nGU4L8wJJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2022

Lim-Breitbart informed parents that the school knew of the drag performer’s “inappropriate” name and opted to introduce the performer as “Nicky J.” in lieu of “Nicole Jizz.”

“We acknowledge the stage name of one of the professional drag performers may have been inappropriate for our scholars, and for this very reason, this performer was intentionally and explicitly introduced as ‘Nicky J’” Lim-Breitbart said.

The principal went on to abdicate responsibility for the show as she argued that drag performances are “anything but new or lacking exposure” within pop culture.

“[The Pride Town Hall] included games selected by students, as well as a professional drag performance, which from the day of Shakespeare to the contemporary performances of Rupaul, has been an artform that is anything but new or lacking exposure within popular culture,” the email read. “With the recent tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, we are heartbrokenly reminded of the importance of our vision for education for liberation, that aims to prioritize the protection and well-being of those most vulnerable to violence.”

The principal’s statement also claimed that the Pride events transpired to affirm the identity of LGBTQ youth who may be at risk of suicide. (RELATED: Four Colorado Elementary Schools Team up To Promote Pride Event)

Aspire Public Schools is chartered through the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD), according to WPDE News. A spokesperson for the WCCUSD deferred comment to the charter school.

“West Contra Costa Unified School District has authorized Aspire Richmond California College Preparatory Academy as a charter school. The school must operate within its charter as authorized by the district,” the district told the outlet. “Whether this performance is consistent with the charter as authorized, we defer to charter school leadership.”

Aspire Richmond California College Preparatory Academy did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.