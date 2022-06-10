California Cops Won’t Release Body Cam Footage Of Paul Pelosi’s Arrest

California Highway Patrol (CHP) denied a public records request Thursday for bodycam and dashcam footage of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s arrest on suspicion of drunk driving, according to Fox News.

Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after police were called to a two-vehicle crash in Napa Valley in May. Pelosi was taken to the Napa County Detention Center on one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, both of which are misdemeanors in the state of California.

The Napa County District Attorney’s office has decided to not release any of the footage from the arrest at this time as they feel it would “jeopardize” the ongoing investigation, according to Fox News. “The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records response to your request,” CHP said to Fox News Digital after the outlet filed a California Public Records request last week.

“However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f),” CHP continued in their letter to the outlet.

Rumors spread on social media that the charges against Paul Pelosi were dropped, but this was proven to be false, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Actor Charged With DUI, Hit-And-Run)

Pelosi is scheduled to appear in Napa County Superior Court on August 3, the outlet continued. “The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Thursday, according to Fox News. “This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”