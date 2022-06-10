Watch Chris Pratt In The Electric New Trailer For ‘The Terminal List’

“The Terminal List” looks like it’s going to be amazing.

The Amazon series, which is based on a book of the same name from Jack Carr, follows Navy SEAL James Reece carrying out a revenge mission following a series of horrific events.

The book is incredibly dark and judging from the latest preview, the series with Chris Pratt is going to be every bit as dark. Give it a watch below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am for “The Terminal List” to drop July 1. I read the book a few months back, and it was legit the most entertaining book that I’ve read in a very long time.

It was nonstop action, violence, suspense, mystery and just general badassery. Jack Carr couldn’t have done a better job if he tried.

Now, Chris Pratt is bringing James Reece to life for millions of fans around the globe. Carr wanted Pratt to always play Reece, and his dream came true.

Something tells me it might end up being one of the best roles of his career because the previews we’ve seen look absolutely sick. I can’t wait to watch Reece crack some skulls on screen.

Make sure to check out “The Terminal List” starting July 1 on Amazon!